Over 250 people showed their support for the fight against cancer by trekking up and down the cutbanks Saturday.

The second annual Climb for Cancer raised another $25,000 for the Kordyban Lodge, something spokesperson Doug Bell is extremely excited to see.

“It’s going to help with their operations and bringing in more people throughout the year in a way we wouldn’t be able to do without the support of the community.

This brings the two-year total to about $55,000, which will keep rising as donations roll in.

Events like this can bring up emotional memories of lost loved ones. Bell said one of the more touching moments of the day was listening to Mayor Lyn Hall during the opening ceremony.

“What he said was, essentially, that everybody’s has been touched by cancer but we’ve also had a lot of successes and it’s important that we remember not only the people that we’ve lost but the people that are still with us and still fighting today.”

Still excited about the event, Bell says he’s hoping to soon to releas details about next year’s event.