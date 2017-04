City Council is revisiting tax rates at tonight’s meeting.

The needed fee to maintain all the city s services, or the tax levy, sits at a 3.18 percent increase.

Councilors will discuss how that will be divvied up among residents and businesses.

The city s new website will be officially unveiled on Tuesday.

City staff spent the last 18 months redesigning the site to be easier to navigate and find information.

Council will also consider rezoning a plot of land on Spruce street near Highway 97 for a multifamily residential development.

It would have up to 22 single families, two-unit, and row housing,

Tonight s meeting begins at 6 PM in the city chambers.