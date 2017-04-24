The week long Telus Cup national midget hockey championship begins today (Monday) at CN Centre.

The host Cariboo Cougars end a four week layoff when they play their opener tonight

at 7:30 against the Leduc Oil Kings with the Pacific Regional title on the line.

Other opening day match-ups in the six team tournament have Saint-Francois Blizzard against the Cape Breton West Islanders at noon and Mississauga Rebels vs. the Regina Pat Canadians at 4.

Cariboo will also face Regina Tuesday, Cape Breton Wednesday, Saint-Francois Thursday and Mississauga Friday (all at 7:30pm).

Semi-finals will be played Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with the bronze and gold medal games Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.