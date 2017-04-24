The first Prince George all candidates forum of this election campaign takes place tomorrow morning.

Co-hosted by the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association and the Northern Regional Construction Association, the meeting will focus on key issues for the construction industry including jobs and the economy, resource development and infrastructure projects.

It will take place in the Skylight Ballroom at the Ramada Hotel with a continental breakfast beginning at 7am with the forum scheduled to start at 7:30.

Candidates from both Prince George ridings are expected to attend. The Liberal, NDP and Green parties have each fielded a candidate.

The event will wrap up around 8:30 am.

The next all candidates meeting is being hosted by AiMHi on Thursday evening. Candidates will be asked to respond to a single question:

“The measure of a society is found in how they treat their weakest and most helpless citizens (Jimmy Carter). If you are elected as an MLA, how will you measure up?”

That event is scheduled for 7 – 9:30 pm at 950 Kerry St.

The Prince George Chamber of Commerce is also hosting an all candidates event on Tuesday, May 2 at the Canfor Theatre at UNBC. Another evening event, it will begin at 6 pm.