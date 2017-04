The Chilliwack Chiefs erased a 2-0 deficit with a pair of unanswered goals in the third and then added the winner in overtime to edge the Penticton Vees 3-2 on Monday.

Will Calverley tallied on a power play at 9:19 of OT as the Chiefs tied the Fred Page Cup final at three games each.

The 7th and deciding game will be played Tuesday night in Chilliwack.

Both teams have a berth in the Western Canada Cup that begins Saturday and runs until May 7th in Penticton.