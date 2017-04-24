In the wake of the multi-vehicle accident that claimed one life south of Quesnel on Friday, a family has started a GoFundMe campaign.

Vikki Macmillan says her aunt remains in a medically induced coma following the accident near Kersley.

“Right now, Katina’s in the hospital and we’re trying to raise some money so nobody has to worry about any of the bills they’re going to have to come up with, trying to transfer back and forth. It’s a lot of travel for a lot of people, trying to support her and, financially, it’s not going to be easy on a lot of people.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Katina Bailey, who Macmillan says grew up in the Prince George area, was driving a pick-up truck behind her husband, Mike, who was driving a tractor down the highway. In an interview, Macmillan suggested the two were moving the tractor from one piece of property to another.

As a result of the accident, Macmillan says her uncle was thrown from the tractor and died from his injuries. The BC Coroner’s Office has not confirmed the identity of the person killed in the accident.

“All things said and done, these are two hard working BC farmers. They’ve done this for years and years. They did it legally, they were doing it safely. They were doing everything they possibly could and accidents happen.”

The funding goal has been set at $10,000.

“Any money that’s left is going to supporting her in everything she’s going to have to deal with. We’re still waiting to get her out of the coma so at this moment, we’re not even sure how much further down the road we are going to need support. We just want to get something started for her and her kids – they need to be here. It’s just not easy for them to get here right now.”

You can find the GoFundMe page here.