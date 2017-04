Fire at a cedar sawmill began around 5AM on Wednesday morning | Curious Canuck/Twitter

Fire crews deemed an overheated electrical motor was the cause of the McBride Mill fire.

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George (RDFFG) announced the cause this afternoon.

“We also understand through the RCMP that they’ve concluded their investigation and there is no criminal activity related to the fire,” says RDFFG Manager of External Relations Renee McCloskey.

The fire began the morning of April 5th and burned down the entire saw mill. Luckily, no one was injured.