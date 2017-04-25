Prince George RCMP has four suspects in custody after a 1997 Ford Explorer was reported stolen Monday.

Around 3 PM, police were called to an area near 1st Avenue and Tabor Boulevard where the car was believed to have been parked. Police were also told there were people in the truck. The Explorer was stolen from an Arnett Avenue residence during the night and reported stolen around 6:30 AM.

Once the RCMP and a Police Dog Service team arrived, the suspects fled on foot into a nearby park then headed to the McIntyre Crescent area. All were arrested without incident a short time later.

The four suspects – a 22-year-old male, a 23-year-old male, 41-year-old female and 17-year-old youth male – were held in custody overnight and could face charges.

The investigation is continuing.