A 53% reduction in crashes is being reported by the Prince George RCMP at its 10 High-Risk Intersections.

The Highway 16 and 97 intersection reported the biggest drop at 93% recording just one crash in 2016-17.

That compares to 15 from the year prior.

Corporal Craig Douglass says several factors contributed to the decrease. “The public are noticing us enforcing at these intersections and are taking more care. It also means the public is more conscious of the risks at these intersections and a couple of these at infrastructure changes which may have contributed as well.”

Overall, 51 collisions have been reported this year compared to 109 in 2015-16.