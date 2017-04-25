The Penticton Vees are BCHL champions for the second time in three years and fourth time in 10 years.

Duncan Campbell scored at 9:25 of overtime to give Penticton a 1-0 victory over the Chilliwack Chiefs in the 7th and deciding game of the Fred Page Cup championship series.

The game was played before 3,903 fans in Chilliwack.

It was the third-consecutive Game 7 win for the Vees in these playoffs.

Mat Robson made 26 saves for his first shutout of the post-season.

Chiefs goalie Mark Sinclair blocked 37 shots.

Both teams will see their seasons continue at the Western Canada Cup in Penticton starting Saturday and running through until May 7th.

Former Prince George Cougars assistant coach Jason Becker is an assistant coach with the Vees.

#

In the WHL Conference Finals, rookie goalie Carl Stankowski made 34 saves to lead the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 2-1 win over the Kelowna Rockets.

The Thunderbirds lead the best of seven Western series 2-1.

Kelowna outshot Seattle 35-14.

Keegan Kolesar scored both goals for the Thunderbirds, including the winner with 20 seconds left in the 3rd period.

In the East, the Lethbridge Hurricanes knocked off the Regina Pats 3-1 to take a 2-1 lead.

Both series will resume tonight (Wednesday) in Kelowna and Lethbridge.