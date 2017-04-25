School District 57 Trustees meet in Mackenzie this evening for the district’s yearly out of town meeting.

One of the item’s on the meeting’s agenda could address the challenges faced by the district’s farther flung communities, Valemount, Mackenzie and McBride. The proposal would expand the role of current Trustee Liaisons to include “the greater community including but not limited to the Mayor and Council of these communities.” It would apply to the 2017/18 school year.

The idea is to improve communications between board trustees and these communities. Mackenzie Mayor Pat Crook has previously advocated for a ward system to promote more regional representation on the district’s school board. The board is awaiting a response from the Ministry of Education regarding regional representation within the district. The expansion of Trustee Liaisons would serve to “increase the contact until such time as a decision is reached.”

The board will also consider a re-engaging with Ness Lake Bible Camp “on a strictly secular basis.” At an in camera meeting last June, trustees voted to discontinue use of the Camp’s facilities because of concerns that the Camp’s Statement of Affirmation conflicted with the School Board’s LGBTQ policy. As the camp has now revised their affirmation statement, the district will now consider changing its stance.

Trustees will also consider directing the district Superintendent to prepare a draft Sanctuary School Policy.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 7 pm at Mackenzie Secondary School.