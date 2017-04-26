Prince George, BC - Apr 25 2017 - Game 5 - during the 2017 TELUS Cup at the CN Centre in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada (Photo: Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada Images)

It was a game dominated by the officials on Tuesday as the Regina Pat Canadians and Cariboo Cougars scratched and clawed their way to a 3-3 tie at the Telus Cup from CN Centre.

The hosts got off to a slow start in the opening frame as Harrison Blaisdell screamed down the wing and beat Cariboo goalie Marcus Allen for a 1-0 lead early in the period.

Later on, the Cougars came up on the short end of the stick on a disputed call while shorthanded after a Regina player advanced the puck with his glove leading to a Randen Schmidt power-play goal for the Pat Canadians who carried a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The penalty parade highlighted the second period with 12 infractions called between both clubs, bringing the play to a screaching halt.

Before the mass of penalties, the Cougars received an offensive spark from their checking line as Tyler Maser and Devin Sutton evened the score at two lighting the lamp 1:08 apart.

At the end of the period, Regina lost top-line centre Preston Brodziak who received a game misconduct following a check to the head minor.

The Pat Canadians regained the lead early in the third off the stick of Tyler Lees who tucked home an Erik Pearce feed at 2:46.

Maser was able to muster his second of the contest thanks to some great pressure in the Regina zone and ripped a shot past Canadians goalie Dean McNabb to salvage the tie.

Cougars Head Coach and GM Trevor Sprague says his checking line which includes Maser, D. Sutton and Darian Long came through in a big way. “By scoring chances they did the most and at the end of the day they played a big game. When you play a power game you’re going to get big results that result in a goal.”

When asked about the offciating, Sprague says both teams were affected equally. “I think it was frustrating for both benches actually, we’ll be talking to our representives as well along with Hockey Canada and see if it will be a little bit different officiating over the next few days.”

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Cougars who play the 2-0 Cape Breton West Islanders at 7:30 on Wednesday.

The Islanders beat up on the Leduc Oil Kings 4-1 on Tuesday.

Sprague adds his team will have to be in peak form against another solid opponent.

“They’re a back check team first and with them being from Nova Scotia they play with a lot of heart thanks to a lot of people cheering them on. I remember playing them in the Air Canada Cup back in 2001 and our guys thought it would be a cakewalk and we lost 4 or 5-2. We know what we are getting ourselves into when the team coming in is 2-0 and they’ve got the character and the team united like they do. They will be a tough team to beat.”

Islanders Head Coach Kyle MacDonald is also looking forward to the matchup. “We’re excited for this one. We got to see them twice so far and they are a big physical team but I think we matchup well like that since our team is capable of playing different styles and can adapt to that. We’ll be ready for them and will be excited to play them with the home crowd.”

In the early game, it was the Mississauga Rebels improving to 2-0 following a 4-0 victory over the Blizzard du Seminaries Saint Francois.

The Rebels begin play on Wednesday at noon against the Leduc Oil Kings (1-1).

In other action, the Blizzard (0-2) suit up against Regina (0-1-1) at 4pm.