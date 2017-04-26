The Prince George School District has approved the increased role of trustee liaisons to rural communities like Mackenzie, Valemount, and McBride.

#SD57 votes 4-2-1 on expanding role of Trustee Liason to rural communities like #Mackenzie to include Mayor, Council, & parents @mypgnow — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) April 26, 2017

The motion passed on Tuesday night, initiated by Mackenzie Mayor Pat Crook, would see more effective engagement with more people outside of teachers and students, including district Mayors, councils, and parent advisory groups.

Vice-Chair Trish Bella, who put forward the motion, says this is one of the reasons why she ran for the SD57 board in the first place.

“And I came fully informed of what my role was going to be. We have three of our communities coming to us very clearly and very vocally saying, ‘We don’t feel heard.’”

Spoke w/Trish Bella, who believes more rural engagement should be part of #SD57 job description; adds it's why she ran for Trustee @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/dI6gB20ExD — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) April 26, 2017

Trustee Bella believes having SD57 more involved in these small communities will strengthen relationships.

“This next year, while we wait for the white paper, open it for the next year because even if the Ministry of Education comes back with it’s rural strategy and says, ‘Yes, there’s going to be a regional representation,’ it won’t take place until the next election, which is October 2018.”

The vote was favoured by four members, disagreed by two, and trustee Tony Cable abstaining the result (4-2-1).

While some trustees remain confused by the liaison’s definition, Bella explains it’s a matter of asking for permission.

“I’m the trustee for the Valley, so the job allows me to go into those communities and be able to meet and speak with more people and bring their concerns back to the board. Right now, I do not have that permission, and that’s what I’m asking for.”

Bella adds the job description will be planned out over the next few months, leading up to the 2017-18 school calendar.

The vote took place at SD57’s out-of-town meeting at Mackenzie Secondary.