Sanctuary policy is an idea brought forward by School District 57 to formalize a better understanding on how to best take in more refugee students for 2017-18.

Voted unanimously by board of education members Tuesday night, the final decision will be up to Superintendent Marilyn Marquis Forster after the motion was amended.

Board Chair Tim Bennett says the issue of researching Canadian immigration laws has become more complicated for trustees to enforce.

“There was a lot of debate at the table tonight about what exactly this would mean for the district. I think we need to allow that process to play out; School District 57 wants to make sure that all students and staff feel safe in our buildings.”

#SD57 discussing Sanctuary policy; would see student refugees welcomed into schools willing to open doors; other #bced exploring @mypgnow — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) April 26, 2017

Prior to the vote, trustees were split on the ordeal, claiming they want to continue to accept young children coming to Canada into their schools, but others were hoping to develop a better knowledge before making a decision.

Bennett says it’s all about researching the right information.

“For any motion is voted on, it’s important that trustees have the information they need. So, by referring it back to the superintendent, it allows that work to occur and then the matter will be brought back to the board.”

.@mypgnow FINAL: #SD57 unanimously carries motion to move Sanctuary policy idea to superintendent; believe it's great to welcome students @mypgnow — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) April 26, 2017

Most BC school districts have already put a Sanctuary policy in place and while he would like to pass the idea as quickly as possible, Bennett understands it’ll likely take time to firm out the details.

“We have refugee children in our schools now, and that’s not going to change. We want to ensure that students are being provided with the best quality public education. A policy will perhaps make a political statement, but nothing is going to change in terms of how we operate our district tomorrow.”

The decision to amend the motion took place at SD57’s annual out-of-town meeting at Mackenzie Secondary school.