94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
North Central BC’s Living Wage eclipses $16.39 in 2017
Brendan Pawliw
,
Wednesday, Apr. 26th, 2017
BC producers will continue to battle against softwood lumber tariffs: Yurkovich
Brendan Pawliw
,
Wednesday, Apr. 26th, 2017
Stove pot sparks Prince George apartment fire
Kyle Balzer
,
Wednesday, Apr. 26th, 2017
Video
Mornings With Kurt & Carol
The Morning After With Cotter & Lew
Country FM
The GOAT
N.O.W.
Early Morning Presents!!!
Carol Gass
,
Wednesday, Apr. 26th, 2017
WorkPlace Enforcer Lew – Episode 4
Wayne Carrasco
,
Wednesday, Apr. 26th, 2017
DIY – GRAFTED TOMATO PLANT- Art Knapp
Wayne Carrasco
,
Tuesday, Apr. 25th, 2017
Win
Beat Up BBQ Photo Contest
Kira Rogers
,
Monday, Mar. 27th, 2017
#BeautifyPG The Backyard Makeover Photo Contest
Kira Rogers
,
Friday, Mar. 31st, 2017
Tourism Valemount’s Craft Beer Experience
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Apr. 26th, 2017
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
94.3 GOAT FM
97 Country FM
On Air
Shows & More
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Talent
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
TIM & FAITH TRIP FOR 2 TRIVIA
Bryce Duffield
,
Monday, Apr. 17th, 2017
YOU STILL HAVE A CHANCE TO SEE MIRANDA LAMBERT
Bryce Duffield
,
Monday, Apr. 17th, 2017
Chris Buck Band Live in PG!
Wayne Carrasco
,
Monday, Apr. 10th, 2017
Music Panels
Rock Jury
Country Music Panel
SHARE ON:
Related Posts
#BeautifyPG The Backyard Makeover Photo Contest
Friday, Mar. 31st, 2017
Beat Up BBQ Photo Contest
Monday, Mar. 27th, 2017
Rockford Grill’s Gift Card Giveaway
Friday, Mar. 10th, 2017