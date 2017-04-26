After receiving an opening round bye, Jag Seehra of Prince George will step into the ring Thursday night (April 27) for his first bout at the Canadian amateur boxing championships in Quebec City.

The 27-year-old Seehra, who moved to Nanaimo last year, faces Thomas Tordoff of Alberta.

The winner advances to the 60 kilogram class (142 pounds) semi-finals.

Seehra is one of 22 B.C. boxers at the nationals coached by former Prince George resident Bob Pegues who now makes his home in Nanaimo.

The 27-year-old Seehra has earned three medals at Canadian championships: bronze in 2009, silver in 2010 and bronze in 2012.