BC Green Party candidates Nan Kendy & Hilary Crowley open campaign office in Prince George | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The BC Green Party has opened its Prince George office with Nan Kendy and Hilary Crowley sharing the same room.

Voters and supporters were limited at the official launch Tuesday afternoon, but those in attendance shared concerns and opinions on the election.

Local resident Cathy Fortin interacted with the candidates, claiming to be unhappy with the current government, saying Party Leader Andrew Weaver cares more for the people.

“They don’t care about all the homeless people we’ve got, they just care about their corporate donors. We don’t need any pipe lines, and we don’t need the Site C Dam, and I really don’t like the way they’re running it.”

As a small business owner, she’d like to fair and equal attention, as well as poverty plan for families in need.

Fortin plans to vote with the collective community on Election Day slated for May 9th, like she has for the last 50 years.