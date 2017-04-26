Prince George fire fighters attempt to extinguish storage shed blaze off Westwood & Merritt | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Local firefighters responded to reports of a storage fire in the bowl area.

Upon arrival, nearly five Prince George trucks were battling flames that had spread to the roof of the shed on the corner of Westwood Drive and Merritt Road, forcing them to take down panels in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.

.@pgfirefighters break open shed doors to hose down the flames; no clear indication on the cause of the fire #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/PmpVwujKnS — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 26, 2017

Resident Duncan McKellar lives across the street from the property where the incident occurred and says his neighbours rent the shed.

“My guess is the fire caught him by surprise and he couldn’t contain himself. He also didn’t look like he was in a panic or anything; he just calmly came out.”

Residents looking on @pgfirefighters trying to put out the car shed fire at Westwood & Merritt #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/pJPH5uccu5 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 26, 2017

He doesn’t believe any suspicious activity had been taking place at the residence.

“I know they’ve used it once or twice for storing some boxes; he was probably helping a friend out, but earlier today, there was two vehicles in there pulling boxes of what looked like clothes, dishes, and stuff.”

Other residents said they could see the smoke from Highways 16 and 97; we’ve yet to hear comment from Prince George Fire Rescue.

We’ll continue to update with more information as it becomes available.