The WHL Conference Finals continued on Wednesday night, with both best-of-seven series now becoming a best-of-three.

The Kelowna Rockets have tied their series 2-2 with Seattle, arguably the WHL’s best playoff team thus far, handing them their second loss in 12 post-season games.

The series is tied once again! Rockets win 4-2! Shots 35-29 for KEL. PP KEL 1/5 SEA 1/3 #SEAvsKEL #WHLPlayoffs — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) April 27, 2017

The home team scored two goals in 28 seconds near the middle mark of the first period, followed by two more goals, lifting Kelowna to the 4-2 win in Game Four.

Nick Merkley, Tomas Soustal, Kole Lind, Dillon Dube, and Nolan Foote each recorded a two-point night against the Thunderbirds, while goaltender Michael Herringer halted 27 shots at Prospera Place.

Forwards Ryan Guopp and Scott Eansor potted the lone tallies for Seattle, which both opened and closed the contest’s scoring, and will now seek home-ice advantage in Friday night’s Game Five.

Puck-drop goes for 7:35PM.

WHL WESTERN FINAL:

Game | Visitor | Home | Date | Time

1 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Friday, April 21 (Seattle 5-4)

2 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Saturday, April 22 (Kelowna 4-3 OT)

3 | Seattle @ Kelowna = Tuesday, April 25 (Seattle 2-1)

4 | Seattle @ Kelowna = Wednesday, April 26 (Kelowna 4-2)

5 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Friday, April 28 @ 7:35

6 | Seattle @ Kelowna = Sunday, April 30 @ 5:05

*7 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Tuesday, May 2 @ 7:05

(*IF NECESSARY)

In the East, Regina exploded offensively in the last period and a half of regulation, defeating Lethbridge by a score of 6-2.

The CHL’s top ranked team evens the series with the Hurricanes, 2-2.

The Pats had six different goal-scorers on the evening and four separate multi-point performances, including Captain Adam Brooks (1G, 2A), who netted the game-winning goal with less than two minutes left in the middle frame, and regular season scoring-champion Sam Steel (2A).

Tyler Brown stopped 24 of 26 shots in the Game Four victory, while ‘Canes netminder Stuart Skinner made 28 saves at his end of the arena.

The East Finals will shift back to the Saskatchewan capital for Game Five Friday night; opening face-off is set for 6PM Pacific time.

HIGHLIGHTS:

WHL EASTERN FINAL:

Game | Visitor | Home | Date | Time

1 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Friday, April 21 (Lethbridge 3-1)

2 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Saturday, April 22 (Regina 3-2 OT)

3 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Tuesday, April 25 (Lethbridge 3-1)

4 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Wednesday, April 26 (Regina 6-2)

5 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Friday, April 28 @ 6:00

6 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Sunday, April 30 @ 5:00

*7 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Tuesday, May 2 @ 6:00

(*IF NECESSARY)