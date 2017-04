The Prince George senior lacrosse association has opened its 27th season.

In the first game, the Westwood Pub Devils posted a 14-13 victory over the Quesnel M.J. Daniels Consulting Crossfire Thursday night in Quesnel.

Other league games are scheduled for Quesnel Saturday night at 7 and 9 and Sunday morning at 10.

The first game at Kin 1 is set for Monday night at 8.

Six teams are in the league with four from P.G. plus Quesnel and Mackenzie Lumberjacks.