In a little more than a month, food trucks will be pulling up in front of City Hall for lunch once more.

Foodie Fridays are back for another summer starting June 2.

“It’s going to be a really great event,” says Jen Tkachuk, Civic Events Coordinator with the City. “It’s that time of year – we’re already starting to look out the window and see and the beautiful sunshine. I think we’re all excited to get outside, eat some beautiful food at Veterans Plaza in front of City Hall again.”

This year, the popular lunch time event will run every Friday through August 25 from 11 am until 2 pm.

Tkachuk says they already have a couple of food vendors signed up.

“White Goose Bistro and Spicy Greens have already formally applied and we put the call out to the applicants and vendors who were part of it last year. This is also a call out to anybody who may be interested in being a potential vendor. Contact me and I’d be happy to walk you through the process.”

You can reach her via phone at 250-614-7880 or by email: jen.tkachuk@princegeorge.ca.