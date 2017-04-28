Wreaths and flags at half-staff during the National Day of Mourning event in Prince George (2016)

Today is a national day of mourning for workers killed or injured on the job.

In 2016, there were 144 work-related deaths in BC alone. Fifty-nine of those were due to traumatic injuries. Eighty-five were caused by work-related diseases, most of those from exposure to asbestos.

The National Day of Mourning has been observed since 1984 when it was instituted by the Canadian Labour Congress.

BC Federation of Labour President Irene Lanzinger is taking aim at Liberal leader Christy Clark this year.

“Health and safety protections are weak and not always rigorously enforced,” Lanzinger said in a statement released yesterday. “Employers whose negligence kills or seriously injures workers are let off with a slap on the wrist. Injured workers and families of deceased workers have endured deep cuts in WCB benefits under the BC Liberals. Our next provincial government will need to do more to keep workers safe on the job,” she says.

In Prince George, a public memorial ceremony will take place at the Workers Memorial at the bottom of Connaught Hill at noon.