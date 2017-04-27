Prince George, BC - Apr 27 2017 - Game 12 - Quebec vs Host during the 2017 TELUS Cup at the CN Centre in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada (Photo: Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada Images)

The Cariboo Cougars picked the wrong time to fall flat at the Telus Cup losing 6-1 to the Saint Francois Blizzard on Thursday.

Hunter Floris continued his scoring streak lighting the lamp 7:32 into the first period putting the past Phillipe Gaudreault putting the Cats up 1-0.

In the second, Pierrick Dube scored his first of three goals completing a three-way scoring play from Vincent Guy and Thomas Ferland.

Saint Francois took control of the game later in the period when Maxime Collin tucked another past Cariboo goaltender Zach Wickson for a 2-1 after 40 minutes.

The onslaught continued in the third with four more goals from Jakob Pelletier, Samuel Dickner plus a couple more from Dube who completed his monster hat-trick.

GOAL! Samuel Dickner scores with the @blizzardaaa two men short, pushing the lead to 5-1. #TELUSCup — TELUS Cup (@HC_TELUSCup) April 28, 2017

Wickson was given the mercy pulled just before the halfway point of the period after giving up the fifth goal to Dickner.

He made 41 saves on 46 shots before giving way to Marcus Allen while Gaudreault stopped 38 pucks in the Blizzard goal.

Blizzard Head Coach Martin Laperriere says some key early saves set the tone for the offensive outburst.

“Both goalies did very well early on and once we were able to get a couple our offensive confidence came back and I thought we played pretty tight defensively after that. Our goalie stood on his head for the whole night and I like our position a lot more than when we started the game.”

Saint Francois has another huge game on Friday against another 2-2 team the Leduc Oil Kings.

Laperriere says they have their work cut out for them. “The last game I saw they had three guys back on the blue line and fore-check with two and they try and shut you down by not giving you anything off the rush so we’re going to have to find a way to move the puck north.”

Cougars Head Coach and GM Trevor Sprague says they were outclassed by a large margin in the final 40 minutes. “We didn’t have the effort we needed in the final two periods, I think we underestimated who we were playing against, they outcompeted us and won battles for the puck.”

With a short turnaround and a must-win game against the Mississauga Rebels on Friday night at 6, Sprague feels the time is now for his older group to write the ship. “I think what you are going to see with that is the character in our dressing room. If we’ve got the character to bounce back and play the full 60 minutes the way we need to play because we deserve to be here or we can go out in play and decide that we don’t deserve to be here and embarrass ourselves. Basically it comes down to leadership.”

Cougars Forward Trey Thomas left the game with a lower-body injury and his status for Friday’s game is uncertain.

Marcus Allen will get the start in goal and Ty Kolle will draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

Cariboo drops to 1-2-1 at the Telus Cup.

In earlier action, the Rebels punched their ticket to the semi-finals after a 1-0 victory over the Cape Breton West Islanders.

Rebels goalie Christian Purboo pitched a 12-save shutout and says his team has battled hard to get to this point. “We have a lot of skilled guys on our team like Elijah Gonsalves where he scored some clutch goals in the playoffs and brought a lot of hope that we were going to win our region.”

The Regina Pat Canadians picked up their first win on Thursday outlasting Leduc 6-4.

Regina is 1-2-1 while Leduc is 2-2.

The Pat Canadians plays Cape Breton (2-2) at 10 AM while the Oil Kings play the Blizzard at 2 o’clock.