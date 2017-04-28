The Slices for Smiles fundraiser is in full swing for Pizza 73 in Prince George.

From now until May 14, you can purchase a 9-inch smile pizza for just $4.99.

There are several ways to participate according to Chief Marketing Officer Pat Finelli.

“So you can drop into the Pizza 73 or you can order through the famous phone number 250-614-2173 and just add a smiley pepperoni pizza to your everyday deal or just a drop in and do a donation.”

Finelli says it supports a worthwhile cause.

“What we like about it at Pizza 73 is that it stays local. All the money raised in the Prince George area goes right to the BC Children’s Hospital with the Children’s Miracle Network and they use the money where they see fit whether it’s education, healthcare or nutrition.”

In 2016, Pizza 73 AND Pizza Pizza raised $500,000 for Children’s Hospitals across Western Canada.

Since 2007, Slices for Smiles has raised $2.5 million dollars.