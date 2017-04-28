Local voters will have yet another opportunity to hear from Prince George’s candidates in this year’s provincial election.

The Prince George Native Friendship Centre will play host to a fourth forum before residents head to the polls on May 9th.

All six campaigns have been invited, however in the first two meetings on April 25th and 27th, only 50% of the candidates showed up to each of them.

In a statement, the organization says they’re hoping Aboriginal people will be encouraged to get involved with politics, ask tough questions, and raise their voice on the issues that matter to them the most.

The fourth forum is scheduled for Thursday, May 4th from 7PM to 9PM at the Centre on 3rd Avenue.

The meeting will be moderated by Carrier Sekani Tribal Chief Terry Teegee.