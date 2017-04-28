A series of poets will read at the final Poetry Parlour session at the Prince George Public Library’s Nechako Branch on Friday evening.

Michael V. Smith of the Okanagan, Kayla Czaga of Vancouver and local poet Kara-lee MacDonald will be the special guests.

Nechako Branch Coordinator Gillian Wigmore is hoping the event will reconnect the city to its poetry roots.

“Prince George has a long history of poetry we’ve had published poets in the city for years and it’s a fantastic way to express yourself but it’s also a way to connect.”

Wigmore explains the value of poetry. “Because it’s solitary you’re writing it on your own but when we come together to read poetry out loud or to listen to it it’s such a fantastic way to celebrate being human you know because we speak it and we say it and we sing it and it’s really satisfying.”

Wigmore invited those who have a passion for poetry to come down and enjoy their passion even after National Poetry Month is over.

“Sometimes poetry is left off the shelf and at the Prince George Public Library that’s not true, not only do we get to celebrate it by making events but we have a poetry collection where people can come here find what they need so that they can carry on with their art.”

Smith’s latest collection of poetry, Bad Ideas will be released in May, but attendees can get a sneak peek of the book this evening.

MacDonald will read her debut collection poems called Eating Matters.

The celebration runs from 7:00 to 8:30.