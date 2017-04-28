Men & Women in uniform stand by Workers' Memorial for April 28th, day of remembrance | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Nearly one hundred Prince George residents visited the Workers’ Memorial at Patricia and Queensway today to mourn together for the BC employees who’ve lost their lives on the job.

Mayor Lyn Hall and North Central Labour Council President Don Iwaskow spoke at the ceremony, with electoral candidates Shirley Bond, Bobby Deepak, and Natalie Fletcher among those in the audience.

With the flags flying at half-mast, locals listened to 34-year-old Matthew Bowcott, who gave his workplace testimony as a young cook in a Lower Mainland restaurant.

He explains how, as a 19-year-old, carrying a pot full of hot frying oil to the back door wasn’t a smart decision.

“My friend was around the corner in the other room, spraying the floors down for one of us to go home early. My employer didn’t want to pay for both of us to the end of the night, they only wanted to pay for one of us. Him doing the procedure that he should’ve waited for resulted in my accident; I nearly lost my life.”

Doctors and nurses were able to prevent Bowcott from ingesting the oil, which had spread across his torso nearly getting into his eyes and throat; he adds his co-worker Danny knew First Aid and helped him recover as well.

In 2016, 144 people in BC died to injury or disease cause by the working environment.