If you’ve already picked your candidate for next month’s provincial election, you can cast your vote as early as tomorrow.

The first of six days of advanced polls starts at 8 am tomorrow.

Designated advanced voting places will be open until 8 pm but not all will be open for every day of the advanced polls. Elections BC’s Where to Vote app can show you what your options are and what their opening hours will be.

Make sure to take your Where to Vote card and appropriate ID with you.

More than 360,000 British Columbians voted early in the last provincial election – that’s about 20% of the total votes cast.

All advanced votes are counted during the initial count on election night.