The UNBC Timberwolves have added to their back-court for the 2017-18 women’s basketball season.

Devon Wood will join the team after she graduates from Windsor Secondary in June.

The five-foot-nine guard was part of the Timberwolves training this Spring.

“I was able to meet the team and practice with them. They all seem really great, and I am looking forward to playing with all of them next year.”

Wood was a First Team All-Star at the 2017 Lower Mainland Zone Championships, but realizes there will be an adjustment at the Canada-West level.

“I am really grateful to have this opportunity to play on this team and work harder to become a better basketball player. As a first-year player, I know I will have a lot to learn. I am really going to push myself to improve my game.”

Coach Sergey Shchepotkin says Wood’s tenacity in practice and games played a major role in his decision to offer her a roster spot.

“She is willing to work, and willing to compete. Devon brings a toughness and basketball IQ to the court, which will both be huge in her development.”

The North Vancouver native plans to pursue a Bachelor of Arts.