The defending-champion RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits are off to a 2-0 start in Prince George Senior Lacrosse following Monday’s 16-12 victory over the CO-OP Petroleum Stylers.

Five games have been played in the league this year; weekend results in Quesnel are listed below:

SUNDAY:

– Quesnel M. Daniels Crossfire 14, Mackenzie Lumberjacks 8

SATURDAY:

– CO-OP Petroleum Stylers 15, Quesnel Crossfire 12

– RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits 20, Mackenzie Lumberjacks 10

THURSDAY:

– Westwood Pub Devils 14, Quesnel Crossfire 13

Next action goes on Wednesday when Northland Nissan Assault play their opener against the Westwood Pub Devils at 8PM at Kin 1.

STANDINGS:

1) RPR MECHANICAL / BX PUB BANDITS, 2-0

2) WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS, 1-0

3) CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS, 1-1

4) NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT, 0-0

5) QUESNEL M. DANIELS CROSSFIRE, 1-2

6) MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS, 0-2