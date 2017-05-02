The defending-champion RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits are off to a 2-0 start in Prince George Senior Lacrosse following Monday’s 16-12 victory over the CO-OP Petroleum Stylers.
Five games have been played in the league this year; weekend results in Quesnel are listed below:
SUNDAY:
– Quesnel M. Daniels Crossfire 14, Mackenzie Lumberjacks 8
SATURDAY:
– CO-OP Petroleum Stylers 15, Quesnel Crossfire 12
– RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits 20, Mackenzie Lumberjacks 10
THURSDAY:
– Westwood Pub Devils 14, Quesnel Crossfire 13
Next action goes on Wednesday when Northland Nissan Assault play their opener against the Westwood Pub Devils at 8PM at Kin 1.
STANDINGS:
1) RPR MECHANICAL / BX PUB BANDITS, 2-0
2) WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS, 1-0
3) CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS, 1-1
4) NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT, 0-0
5) QUESNEL M. DANIELS CROSSFIRE, 1-2
6) MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS, 0-2