The defending champion RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits are off to a 2-0 start in PG Senior Lacrosse following Monday’s 16-12 victory over the Co-op Petroleum Stylers.

Five games have been played in the league this year. Weekend results in Quesnel are listed below:

(Sunday)

Quesnel M. Daniels Consulting Crossfire  14
Mackenzie Lumberjacks  8

(Saturday)

CO-OP Petroleum Stylers  15  Quesnel Crossfire  12
RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits  20  Mackenzie Lumberjacks  10

(Thursday)

Westwood Pub Devils       14     Quesnel Crossfire       13

Next action goes on Wednesday when Northland Nissan Assault play their opener against the Westwood Pub Devils at 8pm at Kin 1.

Standings:
1) RPR MECHANICAL/ BX PUB BANDITS 2-0
2) WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS 1-0
3) CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS 1-1
4) NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT 0-0
5) QUESNEL M. DANIELS CONSULTING CROSSFIRE 1-2
6) MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS  0-2

 