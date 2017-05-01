The defending champion RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits are off to a 2-0 start in PG Senior Lacrosse following Monday’s 16-12 victory over the Co-op Petroleum Stylers.

Five games have been played in the league this year. Weekend results in Quesnel are listed below:

(Sunday)

Quesnel M. Daniels Consulting Crossfire 14

Mackenzie Lumberjacks 8

(Saturday)

CO-OP Petroleum Stylers 15 Quesnel Crossfire 12

RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits 20 Mackenzie Lumberjacks 10

(Thursday)

Westwood Pub Devils 14 Quesnel Crossfire 13

Next action goes on Wednesday when Northland Nissan Assault play their opener against the Westwood Pub Devils at 8pm at Kin 1.

Standings:

————–

1) RPR MECHANICAL/ BX PUB BANDITS 2-0

2) WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS 1-0

3) CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS 1-1

4) NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT 0-0

5) QUESNEL M. DANIELS CONSULTING CROSSFIRE 1-2

6) MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS 0-2