Spring is in the air and if you like to keep things neat and tidy, a local environmental organization is asking for help in picking up trash off the streets.

REAPS Prince George is holding it’s annual Spring Clean-up this weekend, collecting garbage and waste across town in an effort to make the city better.

Chair Teri McClymont saw more than 4,500 people volunteer in 2016.

“This year, we’re a little shy on our volunteers, just over 1,200, and we have lots of places in need of TLC. So, the more people that get down to REAPS, the better; you can register here and we’ll hand out bags.”

She says compared to last year, she hasn’t seen much change.

“There’s always litter around from fast foods, to tires; people really need to start using the garbage cans, and not throwing out there fast food containers. Maybe you can think about taking a mug instead of using paper cups.”

REAPS is encouraging everyone to consider doing their part in making Prince George one of the cleanest cities in BC.

McClymont adds they’ll be providing the materials needed for clean-up.

“We supply the bags and we have the disposable gloves that will help to keep your hands clean, but we encourage people to have their own gloves and pickers.”

The Spring Clean-up takes place Sunday from 10AM to 4PM; you can click here to register or for more information.