Prince George, BC - Apr 28 2017 - Host vs Central during the 2017 TELUS Cup at the CN Centre in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada (Photo: Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada Images)

It was not the ending the Cariboo Cougars were hoping for in a must win game at the 2017 Telus Cup in Prince George on Friday.

The hosts swarmed Mississauga Rebels goaltender Christian Purboo to the tune of 36 shots but were unable to get a lead when it mattered and were forced to a 2-2 draw, eliminating them from medal contention.

Patrick Sebben opened the scoring for the Rebels firing home a point shot past Cariboo goaltender Marcus Allen. The play was highlighted by a behind the back feed from fellow defender Calder Lund.

Mississauga doubled its lead a few minutes later when an individual effort by Evan Benwell beat Allen for the second time in the period.

Despite having the territorial advantage and on the shot clock, Cariboo found themselves in a trailing position for the second consecutive hockey game.

After a very defensive second period, the scoring picked up in the third thanks to a pair of beauty goals from Quesnel product Ty Kolle who returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games as a healthy scratch.

The first goal came after a nice drive to the goal where he lifted it past Purboo and took a hard crosscheck to the face after the puck went in.

A short time later, Kolle would come to life once again roofing a shot underneath the crossbar and tying the game at 2-2.

Cariboo continued to ramp up the rest of the pressure but were unable to pull ahead and claim the needed victory.

With the loss the Cougars dropped to 1-2-2 in the round robin and failed to clinch a top 4 spot into Saturday’s semi-finals.

MYPGNOW caught up with Sebben after the game and says Purboo has been a rock in the Rebel crease. “I think he’s been steady and I just think he is a stellar goalie. When he’s needed he comes up big.”

Mississauga finished the preliminary stage at 4-1 and will face the 2-3 Cape Breton West Islanders at 3:30 pm on Saturday.

In the other semi the Regina Pat Canadians (2-2-1) will tackle the Saint Francois Blizzard at 11:30 am.

The Pat Canadians clinched a playoff spot following a convincing 5-2 win over Cape Breton on Friday morning.

Saint Francois (3-2) punched their ticket with a 6-3 victory over the Leduc Oil Kings during the afternoon tilt.

Leduc also finished the round robin at 2-3 but finished in 5th spot.