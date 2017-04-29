The Central BC Railway and Forestry Museum is hosting an art exhibit, displaying the stretch of Highway 16 from Prince Rupert to Prince George.

The artist, Rene Jaspers, snapped photos of the highway, making stops every 25-kilometres, then painting them towards her “Hope of the North” collection.

Museum Executive Director Ranjit Gill calls Jaspers is a great inspiration as an artist and as a person.

“She is a real community leader because the proceeds are going to be going to towards transportation along that corridor to help people and help young ones get the driver’s licenses.”

Gill says the exhibit is ongoing, and Jaspers’ work is a taste of Van Gogh and the Group of Seven.

The London, Ontario native will be interacting with the public at the museum this afternoon from 1PM to 3PM.