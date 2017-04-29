Elections BC has set up camp across the province for the 2017 vote | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Today marks the first day of voting for the 2017 provincial election, with advanced polling taking place in all ridings across British Columbia.

In Prince George’s two political ridings, various places opened their doors to people eager to cast their ballot, including the Elder’s Citizen’s Recreation Centre on 10th Avenue.

PG-Valemount advanced voters say it's convenient to cast ballot early; some just excited, others have to work on May 9th #bcelxn17 @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/5dCOB8sm4d — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) April 29, 2017

Elections BC Supervisor Roy Spooner says the turnout for the Prince George-Valemount based station has been surprising.

“We had about 25-30 people lined up at 8AM and everything has been running nice and smoothly. It’s pretty much of 55-plus group; these are the people who have the clearest, firmest memories of why people vote.”

Among the political junkies, there were also residents taking advantage of the early system due to other commitments surrounding Decision Day on May 9th.

“I always vote in every election. It’s our duty as a Canadian citizen, and we’re very lucky to be able to vote,” says voter Linda.

“Mainly because I have to work on the day of voting day, so this is convenient here for sure,” replied voter Mike earlier today.

Local candidates even seized the opportunity to vote ahead of time amongst the busy campaigning.

.@shirleybond enters advanced voting for PG-Valemount; says it's important for ppl to vote when they can & take advantage #CityOfPG @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/4nhzUXsAUz — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) April 29, 2017

Incumbent Liberal MLA Shirley Bond has an emotional experience walking to the poll station, but says Elections BC has done a great job spreading the word.

“I think it’s fantastic they’ve added additional advanced polling dates. By our voting early today, we want to encourage people to get out, cast their ballot, and have a say in who governs British Columbia.”

Prince George-Mackenzie NDP candidate Bobby Deepak ecstatically placed his ballot in the box today, and says this is a key to express for everyday people.

“When you’re exercising democracy in choosing your representation for the riding and for the province, it’s always important that people get out and do that. You decide which way and direction our province I should go.”

Advanced polls will continue to be open until 8PM tonight, reopening tomorrow at 8AM.

