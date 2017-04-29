Prince George, BC - Apr 29 2017 - Semi #2 - Atlantic vs Central during the 2017 TELUS Cup at the CN Centre in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada (Photo: Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada Images)

Semi-final Saturday at the 2017 Telus Cup in Prince George was nothing short of spectacular.

Fans were treated to a pair of thrilling one goal contests to decide Sunday’s championship game at CN Centre.

The day started with an entertaining affair between the Saint Francois Blizzard upending the Regina Pat Canadians in overtime by a 4-3 score.

After a scoreless first period, the Blizzard jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second thanks to a couple of lucky deflections from Vincent Guy and Yan-Cedric Gaudreault giving the Quebec representatives a 2-0.

Regina gained some late momentum courtesy of Preston Brodziak who completed a three-way scoring play that included Lukas Sillinger and Peyton Gorski.

In the third, the Pat Canadians dominated the territorial play early and paid off with two more goals from Sillinger and Erik Pearce who shoved home a greasy one after Blizzard goalie Phillipe Gaudreault misplayed the puck and was put across the line.

Regina would hold the lead until late in the frame thanks to another lucky bounce that ended up on the stick of Pierrick Dube who potted the tying marker past Canadians goaltender Dean McNabb for a 3-3 tie after regulation.

Both teams had chances to end it early in overtime but a nice play by Metis Roelens found the stick of Jakob Pelletier who’s forehand-backhand move handcuffed McNabb and sprung Saint Francois into the final.

MYPGNOW caught up with Blizzard Head Coach Martin Lapierriere who says his team stayed composed despite the numerous momentum swings throughout the game. “Our team showed resilience because we didn’t panic since they got a lucky bounce that went off the goalie’s pad and went back in and then the guys scored a nice goal on the rebound to tie it up.”

“I give a lot of credit to them (Regina) because I thought they were the most structured team in the tournament. We tried to stay away from their overload and they were trapping us and keeping us in the corners causing turnovers, the transition game was very good so I think it was a heavyweight fight for sure.”

Sillinger also spoke to the media after the game and says it’s a tough pill to swallow. “Obviously we came here to get the gold medal, not the bronze medal but were going to have to settle for it, you can’t change back time now and were going to have to play hard for it.”

Heartbreaking loss 4-3 Final. Still another game to go tomorrow. @aaapatcanadians pic.twitter.com/tQhnzbhThE — Regina Pat Canadians (@aaapatcanadians) April 29, 2017

In the other semi-final it was the Cape Breton West Islanders edging the heavily-favoured Mississauga Rebels 2-1 who now join Saint Francois in the gold medal game.

Nathan Smilsky got the Rebels on the board first zipping home a shot past Islanders goaltender Colten Ellis.

Later in the period, Cape Breton’s hard work finally paid off as Malcolm MacEachern put home a soft one past Rebels goaltender Christian Purboo for a 1-1 tie after 40 minutes.

15-year old Jacob Stewart played the hero for the Isles putting home another dribbler through Purboo for a decisive 2-1 edge.

Cape Breton Head Coach Kyle MacDonald says it’s great to be in the big dance. “We had high expectation going into this tournament and we’re extremely proud of where we come from and we wanted to represent the region as well.”

Mississauga tied the Cariboo Cougars on Friday 2-2 to earn the right to play the fourth-seeded Islanders.

The plan would ultimately backfire.

MacDonald says his team braced the underdog role. “You kind of get that second bit of life and the pressure was off so I think our guys braced that role and were more relaxed playing their game.”

Islanders forward Jacob Stewart says the feeling still hasn’t sunk in yet. “Obviously it is surreal coming from a small town in Cape Breton. We have a small choosing area so just the fact that were going to a final and TSN is going to be there is still pretty crazy.”

Rebels defenceman Eric Mergelas was very sombre during his post-game interview after the contest and had some choice words for his opponent after the shocking defeat. “It’s pretty difficult losing to those idiots, I mean they are kind of a real crap team and not a team that we want to lose to.”

Mississauga will play the Regina Pat Canadians in the Bronze Medal Game at 11 o’clock on Sunday morning while Blizzard welcome the Islanders at 3 pm.

Both games are at CN Centre.