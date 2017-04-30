RCMP have confirmed that one person is dead while two other people were sent to hospital in serious condition following a single vehicle crash on Horsefly Road early Saturday morning.

Williams Lake RCMP was called to the scene at 12:55 and found a Toyota Tacoma pickup had left the roadway, rolled and collided with a BC Hydro pole. The crash broke off the power pole which landed on the driver’s compartment of the pickup.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene and two passengers were taken to hospital with injuries that have been described as serious in nature.

A fourth passenger was uninjured.

A Collision Reconstructionist was called to the scene to assist the Williams Lake RCMP. The investigation is ongoing, however, at this time, police believe alcohol to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash resulted in the loss of power to approximately 600 residents in the Horsefly area.

Names are not being released at this time.

Written with notes from Rebecca Dyok in the mycariboonow.com newsroom