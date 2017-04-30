Pet owners are heading to the South Fort George Family Resource Centre again toady for the third annual Prince George Pet Fair.

Some of this year’s attractions include a costume parade, demonstrations, face painting, and a barbecue.

Organizer Jayna Peters says there’s still a lot going on on the final day.

“All five rescues from in town are going to be there, most of them will have adoptable animals as well. It is pet-friendly but pets have to be on the leash will also be vendors there, we’re going to have face painting.”

Peters hopes everyone enjoys themselves this weekend but also learns about local rescues and adoption.

“Over the years, there’s been a lot of animals left outside and abuse and neglect and things like that. With a pet for we hope to raise awareness of what the rescue’s do in town and what’s available for pet owners as well.”

All proceeds will be divided between PG Equine and Animal Rescue, the BCSPCA, Ferrets North, PG Humane Society, and Two Bunnies Rescue.

The free fair runs from 10 AM – 3 PM today at the South Fort George Family Resource Centre.