There’s another craft brewery event popping up in the north and this one will benefit those who have fought for Canada.

Valemount’s “Valefest” will include seven breweries from as far as Golden and Kamloops, as well as BC wineries and cideries.

Organizer Michael Lewis says proceeds will be donated to organizations that help reintroduce veterans into their communities. As a former US serviceman, he’s noticed these issues are often overlooked.

He says in Canada, “the big ideas (are) Vimy Ridge, the World War One, and World War II guys, and I understand that. Those guys did amazing things, but with these younger veterans who’ve been committed to it for years have actually been doing amazing things as well they’re just not as realized.”

Often, he feels returning soldiers aren’t seen as “veterans.” Canadians were placed in Afghanistan and many have participated in peacekeeping missions all over the world.

“There were 148 Canadian service member deaths in Afghanistan and they exceeded that number of deaths in suicides last year, and it’s like this is some we have to deal with.”

The weekend of music and beer begins June 16th. More details will be released closer to the date.