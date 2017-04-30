The Cariboo Cougars may have missed the playoffs with a 1-2-2 record but two of their players earned recognition at the Telus Cup national midget hockey championship in Prince George.

Jeremy Gervais was named the top defenceman in the six-team tournament.

The 18-year-old from Prince George notched four assists in five games.

Gervais has committed to play for the BCHL’s Nanaimo Clippers in the 2017-18 season.

2017 TELUS Cup Award Winners:

MVP Jacob Hudson, Cape Breton West Islanders

Top Defenceman: Jeremy Gervais, Cariboo Cougars

Top Forward: Dillon Hamaliuk, Leduc Oil Kings

Top Goaltender: Christian Purboo, Mississauga Rebels

Most Sportsmanlike: Maxime Collin, Saint-Francois Blizzard

Top Scorer: Maxime Collin, Saint-Francois Blizzard

Hockey Canada presented Cariboo Cougars forward Myles

Mattila a $500 Esso Kids Scholarship Award at the Telus Cup.

Mattila received the honour because of his dedication

to spreading the word on mental health.

The Grade 12 student, who just turned 18, is a mental

health advocate for Mindcheck.ca