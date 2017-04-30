The Cariboo Cougars may have missed the playoffs with a 1-2-2 record but two of their players earned recognition at the Telus Cup national midget hockey championship in Prince George.
Jeremy Gervais was named the top defenceman in the six-team tournament.
The 18-year-old from Prince George notched four assists in five games.
Gervais has committed to play for the BCHL’s Nanaimo Clippers in the 2017-18 season.
2017 TELUS Cup Award Winners:
MVP Jacob Hudson, Cape Breton West Islanders
Top Defenceman: Jeremy Gervais, Cariboo Cougars
Top Forward: Dillon Hamaliuk, Leduc Oil Kings
Top Goaltender: Christian Purboo, Mississauga Rebels
Most Sportsmanlike: Maxime Collin, Saint-Francois Blizzard
Top Scorer: Maxime Collin, Saint-Francois Blizzard
Hockey Canada presented Cariboo Cougars forward Myles
Mattila a $500 Esso Kids Scholarship Award at the Telus Cup.
Mattila received the honour because of his dedication
to spreading the word on mental health.
The Grade 12 student, who just turned 18, is a mental
health advocate for Mindcheck.ca