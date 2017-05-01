Jeremy Gervais of the Cariboo Cougars | Brendan Pawliw, My PG Now

The Cariboo Cougars may have missed the Telus Cup playoffs with a 1-2-2 record, but two of their players earned recognition at the National Midget Hockey Championship in Prince George.

Jeremy Gervais was named the top defenceman in the six-team tournament; the 18-year-old notched four assists in five games.

The Prince George native has committed to play for the BCHL’s Nanaimo Clippers in the 2017-18 season.

2017 TELUS CUP AWARD WINNERS:

– Most Valuable Player = Jacob Hudson, Cape Breton West Islanders

– Top Defenceman = Jeremy Gervais, Cariboo Cougars

– Top Forward = Dillon Hamaliuk, Leduc Oil Kings

– Top Goaltender = Christian Purboo, Mississauga Rebels

– Most Sportsmanlike = Maxime Collin, Saint-Francois Blizzard

– Top Scorer = Maxime Collin, Saint-Francois Blizzard

Hockey Canada also presented Cariboo Cougars forward Myles Mattila a $500 Esso Kids Scholarship Award at the Telus Cup.

Mattila received the honour because of his dedication to spreading the word on mental health.

The Grade 12 student, who just turned 18, is a mental health advocate for MindCheck.ca.