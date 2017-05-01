It looks like most of our listeners and readers are happy with their current political representative.

A whopping 65% of respondents to our second election poll said they were ‘Very Happy’ with their current MLA and would like to see them re-elected. Another 14% described themselves as ‘Happy’ and 2% were ‘Somewhat Happy.’

Just 18% of respondents said they felt their MLA had “lots of room for improvement.” This could be very good news for our current Liberal MLAs. It also falls in line with a recent Global News Ipsos poll that shows 43% of the province’s decided voters saying they are most likely to vote Liberal. But the NDP aren’t far behind with 41% of decided voters leaning NDP. The BC Green party has the support of 14% of decided voters, according to the poll. The poll also found that about 20% of eligible voters are still undecided.

The first two days of advanced voting happened over the weekend. There are four more days of advanced polls before Election Day on May 9.

Please note: this poll includes input from MyPGNow online readers over the course of a week. It is not controlled, although measures are taken to deter readers from voting more than once.