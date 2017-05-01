The smoke has officially cleared when it comes to the Smoking and Vaping Bylaw put forth by the City of Prince George.

Back in December, City Council made the move official with transit shelters, vehicles for hire and places of public assembly now off limits.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg according to Bylaw Services Manager Fred Crittenden.

“Canada Games Plaza, smoking is prohibited there. Within 25 meters of any outdoor sports facility or playgrounds whether it’s at the soccer pitches at a baseball game or Masich Place for instance.”

The province will continue to monitor medical facilities according to Crittenden.

“Areas around the hospital and the medical clinics owned by Northern Health that is all covered by the provincial legislation and the Tobacco Enforcement Officers for the province are still going to be dealing specifically with those areas.”

Residents must not be within 6 metres of doorways, windows or air intakes if they wish to light up.

Restrictions are also in place for patios at pubs and restaurants.