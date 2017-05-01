It’s that time of year again! There are five stretches of road at the top of the City’s list: three are in the downtown area and two are up in College Heights.

Gladstone Drive is slated for the longest stretch on the list – 1.4 lane km from Simon Fraser Avenue to Loyola Drive will be repaved at an anticipated cost of $200,000.

The next longest section is on McBride Crescent – 1.15 lane km from 10th to 5th avenue will be resurfaced to the tune of $136,000.

Stretches of St. Lawrence Avenue, Quebec St. and 7th Avenue are also on the list.

All five projects should be finished by next week, weather permitting. The week should see a total of 4.25 lane kilometers resurfaced at a cost of about $583,000.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes where possible and to drive with caution when crews are on the road.

