Daily temperatures in Prince George began to climb in April according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau says it was near seasonal.

“Prince George recorded an average temperature of 4.7 degrees but the normal for this time of year is 5.0.”

Charbonneau adds the city reached triple digits when it came to rainfall.

“110.1 millimetres of precipitation fell in April. The normal is 36.0 which is significantly more than the normal amount of rainfall and in fact this could have been the number one ranked wettest April on record since 1943.”

Charbonneau says a couple of days in April have not been calculated yet but it is anticipated a new record will be set.

Conditions are expected to remain wet this week with temperatures predicted in the high teens.

A 70% of thundershowers is in the forecast for Friday.