Organizers at NDP candidate Natalie Fletcher’s campaign office had a nasty surprise this morning.

“Arrived at 8:30 this morning and there was a big boulder thrown through the window – didn’t quite penetrate the office and broken glass all over the sidewalk out front,” says Ron Williams, Fletcher’s campaign manager. “The RCMP have come and had a look and there’s just really nothing they can do about it.”

Williams says the office, located at 3695 Massey Drive, cleared out at about 6:30 on Sunday evening.

“The RCMP said there’s been a bit of vandalism in the neighbourhood and it’s probably just a continuation of that. I just hope it doesn’t happen again and I hope it doesn’t happen anybody else.”

Repairs have been estimated at about $1,000 for the double-pane of glass.