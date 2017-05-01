The power has gone out in the Heritage area of Prince George, including the local BC Hydro office.

“The outage affects 5,829 customers,” says Bob Gammer, spokesperson for BC Hydro. “We have a crew en route to the Foothills substation where it appears there may be some kind of an equipment issue.”

The outage occurred at about 2:50 pm and is currently affecting the College of New Caledonia and the surrounding area. Traffic lights across the eastern part of town are affected. The outage currently stretches all the way to Miworth

Gammer says they do not currently have an estimate for when power is likely to be restored.