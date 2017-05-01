It appears that a damaged insulator was to blame for the power outage that put more than 5,800 BC Hydro customers in the dark this afternoon.

“That was resolved,” says Bob Gammer, local spokesperson for BC Hydro. “We have restored power to about 5,500 customers leaving about 315 remaining out we’re continuing to work on getting those customers back on but unfortunately I don’t have an estimate for when we will have those customers on.”

Gammer says that for most of the city, the power came back on at 4 pm, just an hour and 18 minutes after going out. Affected households stretched from the Hart through the Heritage neighbourhood and out to Vance Road.