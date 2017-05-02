About 5800 residents were left in the dark in Prince George on Monday.

A damaged insulator at BC Hydro’s Foothills substation was to blame for the power outage.

Spokesperson Bob Gammer says restored the power rather quickly.

“We were out for about an hour and 20 minutes, the power came back on for almost all the customers except for 300 or so at about 4 and then we got the rest of the customers on sometime after that.”

Gammer adds they alternate plan in place if things didn’t go as smoothly.

“We had crews mobilised to go to the Foothills substation, we also had other crews starting to look at doing switching to bring in bits and pieces to areas that were out and bring them back in bit by bit.”

The affected area stretched from Miworth Road through the Heritage neighbourhood and out to Vance Road.