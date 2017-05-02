The University of Northern British Columbia is playing host to Prince George’s third all-candidates meeting this evening.

For the first time in this provincial election period, all six candidates will be in attendance. Each candidate will introduce themselves, then each will be asked two questions at random. Tonight’s topics include natural resources, indigenous peoples, healthcare and education, economic growth vs. spending, and small business. After all have answered, the floor will open up to comments and discussion.

Each riding will take the stage for about an hour: Prince George-Valemount candidates will begin at 6 PM, Prince George-Mackenzie hopefuls will speak at 7:30 PM.

The Canfor Theatre doors will open shortly before 6 PM.